A red Jeep Liberty was stopped by Trail and District RCMP in Trail last Thursday at the intersection of Goepel Street and Third Avenue. RCMP says the vehicle was bearing stolen BC licence plates. The 37-year-old male driver was allegedly prohibited from driving a motor vehicle and was arrested for being in possession of the stolen plates. The vehicle was also impounded for being uninsured and having several safety issues which made it unfit for operation.

RCMP says a search of the driver subsequent to his arrest located two substances believed to be Fentanyl and Methamphetamine as well as approximately $900 and a cell phone. Charges for possessing these allegedly illicit drugs for the purpose of trafficking are being pursued.

The driver also had an outstanding Warrant of Arrest for three criminal charges which included Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest or Prosecution, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Driving while Suspended. This incident occurred in the Lower Mainland last year.

The driver will make his first appearance in court on June 6 at the Provincial Courthouse in Rossland.