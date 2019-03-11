The Castlegar Public Library is asking the public for help with their strategic planning. Kimberly Partanen, director of the library, explains they want residents to share their thoughts, which will help outline a plan for the next three years.

“Ask residents what they use the library for, how often they use the library, what they’d like to see in the library in the future.”

The deadline for the survey is April 3 and it’s available on the library’s website and Facebook page, or you can stop by to pick up a print copy.

Something else Partanen is excited about is a grant funding application they will be submitting to the Columbia Basin Trust.

It would improve their digital services, she says, with a “digital scanner and two computers with the full Adobe digital suite and basically a mobile pop up lab with 10 laptops.” The new equipment would allow them to offer computer training and coding clubs for kids. A new projector and screen is also part of the application which would be helpful for presentations from authors, for example.

The library has also been busier than usual, according to Partanen. In person visits went up by 5,000 from 2017 to 2018 with 87,000 visits in total. Their Annual General Meeting also happens this Wednesday, March 13 at 7:00PM.