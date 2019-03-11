Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit on Highway 3 with about 20 centimeters expected.

Their website states, “an approaching frontal system will track across the southern interior tonight. Snow at times heavy will begin this evening and persist through Tuesday. Snowfall amounts up to 20 cm can be expected by Tuesday evening.”

For Nelson, Castlegar and Trail, 10 to 15 centimeters of snow mixed with rain, should start tonight. That will continue tomorrow with about two to four more centimeters.