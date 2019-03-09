News Smokies Win 4-2, Upset Cents SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Saturday, Mar. 9th, 2019 Bryce Anderson’s first goal of the playoffs stood as the game winner as Trail doubled up Merritt 4-2. The wins stakes the 7th seeded Smoke Eaters to a surprising 5 game series win over the heavily favored Centennials. Donovan Buskey made 32 saves to run his playoff save percentage to .931 Trail will get a short respite before starting the next round of the playoffs. Tags: BCHLhockeySmoke EatersSmokiesSportsTrail