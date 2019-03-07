Blewett Fire Chief Denis Lavoie has been with the volunteer department for 16 years and says Sunday night was the most challenging fire he’s responded to. The call came around 10:00PM for a chimney fire and he quickly realized it was at his daughter’s home. He says it was a tough situation emotionally, but there were also obstacles the crew faced upon arrival.

“The problem is it’s a long driveway with tight corners so I knew right away that our new engine, which is quite big, could not make it up,” explains Chief Lavoie. “I was hoping our tender, which is a little smaller, we’ve got chains in the back, but it’s not four wheel drive.”

Mutual aid arrived from the Crescent Valley and Beasley departments and it took some time and amazing driving, but crews were able to get water onto the home’s roof, which the blaze has spread to. Chief Lavoie is thankful that some of the structure was saved.

“The ceiling all burned down. There’s a bit of damage on the main floor, but most of the main floor, it’s a log structure, it’s very resilient to fire. Surprisingly, we managed to save most of the mail floor, other than the water damage.”

He’s very grateful for the support they received and describes the firefighting community as becoming a regional team.

“You can count on your neighbouring fire department to help out and we’re very grateful for that.”

Unfortunately, there was some complication that didn’t allow the home to be insurable, but the community has rallied in support of the family and A Go Fund me Campaign is underway. Lavoie and his daughter are both volunteers with the fire department and search and rescue.