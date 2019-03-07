Kent Johnson’s 4th of the playoffs was a big one, as the Smokies shocked the Centennials 3-2 at home to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best of seven series.

Donovan Buskey stopped 24 of 26 shots to run his playoff save percentage to .928

Game Five is slated for tomorrow at 7 in Merritt with a potential Game Six showdown tentatively scheduled for Saturday in Trail.