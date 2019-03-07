News Late Goal Stakes Smoke Eaters to 3-2 Win, 3-1 Series Lead SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Thursday, Mar. 7th, 2019 Kent Johnson’s 4th of the playoffs was a big one, as the Smokies shocked the Centennials 3-2 at home to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best of seven series. Donovan Buskey stopped 24 of 26 shots to run his playoff save percentage to .928 Game Five is slated for tomorrow at 7 in Merritt with a potential Game Six showdown tentatively scheduled for Saturday in Trail. Tags: BCHLCentennialshockeyMerrittSmoke EatersSmokiesTrail