The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a diesel spill yesterday afternoon. Chief Sam Lattanzio says they were called at approximately 2:05PM to the 1900 Block of Columbia Avenue. The spill came from a punctured fuel tank on a semi-tractor trailer unit. He says three to four hundred litres of diesel is estimated to have spilled into the gutter and was heading for the storm drain system. Thanks to a quick 911 call by the driver and quick response from emergency crews, the impact to the environment was mitigated.

Public works was quick to bring two loads of sand to absorb the pooled fuel and dikes and catch basin covers were used to protect fuel from entering three storm drains. Dike and Plug was also used to stop the spill from the ruptured tank.

Chief Lattanzio thanks everyone who assisted, including the Ministry of Environment – Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, and RCMP. It was the first time time the Hazmat Support Unit Trailer was deployed as well.