Castlegar City Council are looking to add a full time Senior Technical Systems Analyst to the IT department. The decision was tentatively approved on Monday night, but has yet to be finalized. Right now the department is managed by David Bristow and the City says user support makes up 80 per cent of his time, which leaves little room for other aspects of the job. Councillor Florio Vassilikakis says it’s been one of things that keeps getting postponed during the budget process, but this year council has decided it needs to be made a priority.

“We’ve had multiple attacks just like most corporations do from outside hackers and it’s very important that we have a system in place that can detect that and stop it.”

The IT department is also responsible for integrating all department systems and services, including planning and development, civic works, utilities and taxation. There are also upgrades to be done, all the while ensuring the desktop and fiber optic phone system works properly.

Compared to other municipalities in the area, the City of Nelson has four IT staff and the City of Trail has two. Castlegar only has one and there are projects that need to be begin as soon as possible. The alternative option is to hire consultants, which the City says can cost over $130 per hour. Another benefit would be to have backup support personnel. Councillor Vassilikakis explains that the IT manager has to come in when he’s sick or has difficulties taking vacation as providing proper coverage can be challenging.

The cost for the additional salary is $90,000 plus benefits.

On Monday, council also decided not to move the Bylaw Officer up to full time hours this year. The position is at three days a week right now, but council felt it should be bumped up to five and made the recommendation to staff a number of weeks ago to include in the Operating Budget. That decision was reversed this week. It isn’t a major priority and with a large tax increase on the table, council felt it could be pushed back one year.

All decisions have not been finalized yet. Council will have a look at the capital budget on Thursday, March 7. The meeting starts at 5:30PM in council chambers.