The Trail Smoke Eaters and the City of Trail are working collectively to submit a bid to Hockey Canada in hopes of hosting the 2021 National Junior A Championship at the Trail Memorial Centre in May 2021. Bid submissions from all eligible host teams and committees are due by April 30, 2019. Hockey Canada will then review the submitted bids and make their decision in June 2019.

“Hosting the RBC Cup in 2021 would be a great opportunity for our community,” said Craig Clare, Director of Hockey & Business Operations for the Trail Smoke Eaters. “Right now, we are focusing on the bid document and gathering all the information that is required in order to be considered. We feel our team and community have so much to offer a tournament of this caliber, but it’s Hockey Canada’s decision as to which team and city are most suitable to host the event.”

The Trail Smoke Eaters and the City of Trail have designated staff members working diligently on the bid’s contents and have retained a local graphic designer to professionally design and format the document. “There are many financial and operational requirements that must be included in the bid,” said David Perehudoff, Chief Administrative Officer. “The goal is to invest the time and resources required to compile a thorough and professional document that will hopefully result in a positive outcome for Trail. Once the bid has been submitted, we will anxiously wait for Hockey Canada’s review of the bids received, and their decision.”