The first student-lead Climate Strike kicked off in Nelson on Monday with roughly 300 in attendance. 19 year old organizer Alyssa Taburiaux says students came from all over the region including Salmo, Kalso, the Slocan Valley, Castlegar and Nelson. The initiative is one of many being held around the world that were originally inspired by 16 year old climate activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden. Roughly 30 have been held in Canada so far and Taburiaux says from what she’s heard Nelson’s has been one of the biggest.

After marching on Baker Street and convening around City Hall, there were a number of speakers including some city councillors and Mayor John Dooley.

“That was unexpected,” says Taburiaux. “But he did come once he heard us all outside City Hall and he said a few words to us too.” MP Wayne Stetski did send a staff member who also spoke.

What led the students to take action was a fear that not enough is being done to combat climate change.

“I think a lot of students have been feeling really scared about climate change,” explains Taburiaux. “They were really excited about having an opportunity to take action and show the adults and the politicians that they believe it’s important.”

Taburiaux feels the event was successful in creating a lot of public awareness. Another goal was to put pressure on City Council to declare a climate emergency, which was up for deliberation at their meeting later that night. Overall though, the students want to see the issue taken more seriously and more actual action from council.

“It’s almost like they’ve picked out all the low hanging fruit,” Taburiaux says. “They’ve done the recycling programs and some of the easier things, that they haven’t started to tackle the bigger issues and the root causes.”

Council has not yet declared a climate emergency, but it may still come. Climate strike organizers are also hoping for a sit down meeting with Mayor Dooley.