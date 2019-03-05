Castlegar’s Community Harvest Food Bank was looking for help from the City this year. Board member Henny Hanegraaf explains the ask was for $4,000 to help with the emergency shelter.

“It would be receipted reimbursement for things like tents or a really good sleeping bag, or maybe a night or two at a motel until people can find a more suitable and sustainable solution to their housing.”

The food bank has never asked for City funds before and council ended up rejecting their request. Councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff was the lone councillor in favour.

Councillor Florio Vassilikakis says he supports the great work done by the organization but isn’t sure it’s the responsibility of the municipality and tax payer to fund social programs.

“But I do think that it is our duty to work with these groups in finding solutions to the problems to begin with and we can do that by creating policy that encourages development, that encourages… to deal with homelessness and creating affordable housing and that sort of thing.”

Casltegar Sculpture Walk, who receive funds annually from the City, asked for $80,000 in 2019. Council voted in support of that decision.

The budget isn’t finalized however, and all recommendations have yet to be officially approved. The capitol budget will be discussed on Thursday night at 5:30PM in council chambers.