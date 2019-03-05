A crack in the brine lines at the Rossland Arena Facility has caused ice production to cease for the rest of the season. Kristie Calder Manager of Recreation and Events with the City of Rossland explains the issue.

“It’s a crack in the brine system where the warm brine returns to the chiller to be cooled again. It is something that we’ve been aware of, that the brine system is going to need replacement, so its’ something that the staff have been closely monitoring.”

She says there’s no risk to public safety but the curling season will end slightly early.

“The time it would take for us to have somebody come and take a look at the system, order the parts in, and then tender the repair, by that time we wouldn’t be able to save the ice on the curling side. The ice on the hockey and skating side has already shut for the season anyhow.”

Unfortunately, there was a bonspiel planned for this weekend and the Curling Society is deciding how to proceed.

For the City, Calder says the first step is to get quotes and then work through the budget process to decide how to move forward.