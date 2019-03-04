This afternoon, at approximately 3:20 PM, Police and Emergency Services responded to a head-on collision on Highway 3 on the Bombi Pass near Salmo. RCMP say upon arrival it was determined that two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision and police have confirmed two fatalities.

The investigation is in the early stages and information is limited. The highway remains closed in both directions as West Kootenay Traffic Services, South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service investigate.

Motorists are asked to monitor DriveBC.ca for updates.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson and quote file number 2019-989.