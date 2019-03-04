Search and Rescue (SAR) groups across BC are still waiting to find out whether funding from the BC government will come through. Director and Secretary for Rossland SAR, Graham Jones, says $10-million was distributed across the province over the last three years, which really helped their operations.

“In our case, it gave us the opportunity to put that money aside, cause we had done due diligence with our accounting prior to that, and it gave us the ability to apply for a capital gaming grant. That allowed us to build a new building, which we’re taking up occupancy in spring of this year.”

The building will provide them with a central location to store vehicles and equipment and functions as a community space during an emergency. It’s the first time they’ve had this type of facility.

SAR groups also have on-going expenses that need to be covered such as licensing and insuring vehicles and updating equipment. Without guaranteed funding, Graham says that puts them back in a position where they have to raise the funds, which isn’t ideal.

“We joined Search and Rescue for the search and rescue aspect, to be able to help people that do find themselves in those difficult situations. To go out and fundraise at the mall or do the various things, it’s not what we signed on for, it’s not where we get the job done.”

The BC Search and Rescue Association is currently working with the NDP government on funding possibilities.

“If they were told flat out, no, there’s no money going to be available, try us again next year, they would have more of a pessimistic view, I suppose. But if they are optimistic and if the dialog is going to a point where there’s more than just a glimmer of hope, than that would be great.”

Rossland SAR have responded to seven calls so far this year including mutual aid. Volunteers also dedicate time to training.