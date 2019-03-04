Trail and Greater District RCMP say they’ve received reports of a number of incidents at Selkirk College in downtown Trail. The latest was on Friday when a male and female were screaming and arguing. The pair were asked to leave as they were disturbing the peace of people attending the college for legitimate purposes as well as not being patrons themselves.

RCMP says they’re working with Selkirk College to reduce these types of incidents and ensure that it remains an accessible, peaceful and safe place. They will be investigating and pursuing trespassing charges when appropriate.