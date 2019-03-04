A mattress fire was quickly extinguished by crews on Friday in Trail. The emergency call was received from the Groutage Avenue apartments at roughly 4:40PM. Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue say the blaze was contained to that apartment and things were under control just after 5:00PM. One person had to be transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation.

Fire and Rescue reminds residents to exit a building when you hear a smoke alarm and also to ensure that they are in working order.