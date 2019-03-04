The latest data from the Southeast Fire Centre shows February was colder and snowier than normal for the third straight year. There was a near record breaking mean monthly temperature of -4.9 degrees last month. The only colder February on record was in 1989 with a mean monthly temperature of -5.1. The monthly snowfall was also double the normal amount at 51.8 centimeters.

Record daily minimum temperatures were set three days last month, the coldest being -16.6 degrees on February 7.