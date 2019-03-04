NewsRegional News February a near-record breaking cold and snowy month SHARE ON: Alex Skultety, staff Monday, Mar. 4th, 2019 Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures The latest data from the Southeast Fire Centre shows February was colder and snowier than normal for the third straight year. There was a near record breaking mean monthly temperature of -4.9 degrees last month. The only colder February on record was in 1989 with a mean monthly temperature of -5.1. The monthly snowfall was also double the normal amount at 51.8 centimeters. Record daily minimum temperatures were set three days last month, the coldest being -16.6 degrees on February 7.