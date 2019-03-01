The first ever Ignite – Kootenay Women’s Conference will be held in Castlegar Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9. It launches on International Women’s Day and coordinator Rebecca Voros invites women of all ages to build new connections and learn more about themselves.

“Speakers and food and music and celebrating women, empowering women, inspiring women to go after the life that they want. If they don’t already have the life they want, how to do it.”

Throughout the two day event there are eight speakers in total including life coaches, a financial planner, kickboxing coach, a naturopathic doctor, and more. Voros provides a preview on one of Friday’s speakers.

“Charlotte Ferreux will kick things off. She’s the keynote speaker and she will speak about the past and anything that you’re kind of stuck on, or holding you back.”

Voros feels the speakers will be able to inspire everyone who attends.

“No matter where you’re at in your life, every speaker will be interesting to you and hopefully resonate with everybody. Yeah, just a variety of topics that affect women.”

Tickets are $75 and have to be purchased before Wednesday at noon. You can visit their Facebook page for more details.