Beaver Valley’s offense exploded for ten goals – five with the man advantage – as the Nitehawks dismantled the Border Bruins 10-4 in Game two of the best of seven playoff series.

Nolan Corrado and Paul Leroux scored a pair each for the home team, while Bradley Ross and Michael Hagen each added 4 points in the one sided shellacking.

With the victory, the Nitehawks will take a 2-0 series lead into Game Three on the road, slated for tomorrow night at 7.