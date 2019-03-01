Chinese officials criticize Trudeau, Ottawa over SNC-Lavalin

Beijing is now weighing in on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

China’s Foreign Ministry is questioning Ottawa’s ability to fairly deal with judicial matters like the arrest of Huawei’s CFO amid allegations it meddled in the SNC-Lavalin court matter. Reports suggest Canadian officials will likely green light an extradition hearing against the tech giant exec today.

Trudeau fills Veterans Affairs spot by shuffling cabinet ministers

Justin Trudeau is shifting a few ministers around just months ahead of the general election.

The PM has moved his Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay to fill the hole left in Veterans Affairs by Jody Wilson-Raybould. The Minister of International Development will take over the agriculture file. Trudeau is adding International Development to the duties of the current Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

Economic growth came close to stalling in 2018

Canada’s economy nearly came to a grinding halt at the end of the year.

StatsCan reports GDP growth slowed to .1 per cent in December. Overall, the economy grew by .4 per cent in 2018.