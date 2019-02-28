The City of Trail currently has two aging ice resurfacers, or zambonies as they are commonly called, but are hoping to see a new one arrive within the next year. Council approved the funds at Monday’s Governance and Operations Committee meeting with the total cost at roughly $135,000. Both their current units have over 7,500 hours on them with one purchased in 1989 and the other in 2003. Ice resurfacers can have engine and transmission failures between 6,000 and 8,000 hours.

The City says the new model should have a smaller turning radius as well which should reduce annual board maintenance and repairs at the Cominco Arena. It will be replacing the older unit.