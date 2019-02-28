An overtime goal from Jared Stocks staked the Beaver Valley Nitehawks to a 5-4 victory in Game one of their best of seven versus the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

It was a hard fought affair that saw the Nitehawks cough up two separate leads before sealing the deal in dramatic fashion in the extra frame.

Bradley Ross added a pair of tallies for the home team, who host Game 2 tonight in Fruitvale, puck drop at 7.