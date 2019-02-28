Police are reminding drivers to buckle up. March is Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint Month with a one day blitz being held tomorrow and enforcement increased over the month.

Sergeant Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic Services says more than 170 tickets were issued in the last six months for cell phone use and seat belt violations in the area. There are other types of violations though for distracted driving that RCMP will be looking for.

“It could be having one of those lap dogs sitting in your lap while you’re driving or doing makeup while you’re driving. And when I say while you’re driving that could be sitting at a stoplight whie you’re doing this. It just distracts your attention from what you need to be looking at when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

Sergeant Badry says if you’re tempted to use your phone, either lock it in your trunk or turn if off. There have been fewer fatalities because of people not wearing their seat belts, but they do still happen.

“Your car is designed to protect you with airbags all around you and seat belts worn,” explains Sergeant Badry. “If you don’t wear your seat belt, you’re going to get ejected from your vehicle depending on the forces applied to your vehicle as a result of having a collision or a crash.”

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt is $167. The fines for distracted driving (using electronic device = 4 points or driving without due care = 6 points) start at $368 and 4 penalty points for a minimum of $543 for the first offence, and the costs go up even more with each subsequent offence. In addition, your insurance costs may be affected.