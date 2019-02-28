News Smokies Phenom Named to BCHL All-Rookie Team SHARE ON: Alex Martin, staff Thursday, Feb. 28th, 2019 On the eve of the playoffs, a member of the Trail Smoke Eaters has picked up some more regular season hardware. Smokies forward Kent Johnson has been named to the BCHL’s All-Rookie team by the league. The 16 year old from Port Moody tallied 20 goals and 26 assists in 57 games this season. Johnson led all 2002-born players in scoring and was named the Smokies Rookie-of-the-Year earlier this week. BCHL All-Rookie Team F – Kent Johnson, Trail Smoke Eaters F – Kevin Wall, Chilliwack Chiefs F – Matt Holmes, Chilliwack Chiefs D – Nick Bochen, Prince George Spruce Kings D – Pito Walton, Coquitlam Express G – Aidan Porter, Vernon Vipers Tags: BCHLhockeyKent JohnsonSmoke EatersSmokiesSportsTrail