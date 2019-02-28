On the eve of the playoffs, a member of the Trail Smoke Eaters has picked up some more regular season hardware.

Smokies forward Kent Johnson has been named to the BCHL’s All-Rookie team by the league.

The 16 year old from Port Moody tallied 20 goals and 26 assists in 57 games this season.

Johnson led all 2002-born players in scoring and was named the Smokies Rookie-of-the-Year earlier this week.

BCHL All-Rookie Team

F – Kent Johnson, Trail Smoke Eaters

F – Kevin Wall, Chilliwack Chiefs

F – Matt Holmes, Chilliwack Chiefs

D – Nick Bochen, Prince George Spruce Kings

D – Pito Walton, Coquitlam Express

G – Aidan Porter, Vernon Vipers