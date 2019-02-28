Emergency debate to be held over SNC-Lavalin affair

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wants the RCMP to investigate what he contends is possible obstruction of justice by the prime minister, and he’s called for an emergency debate on the S-N-C Lavalin affair Thursday night in the House.

Scheer has written to Commissioner Brenda Lucki, calling for an investigation and he has also reiterated his call for Trudeau to resign. Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould detailed what she described as a relentless campaign by Justin Trudeau and members of his staff and Canada’s top public servant for her to order a “remediation agreement” for the engineering firm so it could avoid criminal prosecution.

Canada part of new NASA-led project

A future stop for Canada’s space adventures is all the way to the moon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday that Canada will be a partner in a NASA-led project to establish an outpost for lunar exploration. NASA is embarking on the creation of its new Lunar Gateway, a space station that will orbit the moon, it’s expected to be functional around 2026.

Officials calling for national strategy to address needs of aging prison population

The prison ombudsman and the Canadian Human Rights Commission are calling for a national strategy to address the care and needs of people over the age of 50 in federal custody.

They say some older, long-serving inmates are being warehoused in prisons ill-equipped to handle end-of-life care. The number of older inmates in federal prisons has jumped 50 per cent over the past 10 years.