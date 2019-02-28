The TSX is dipping on poor earnings. The Bay Street index is down 51 points to 16,022 after TD and CIBC failed to meet expectations on earnings in their latest quarter.

Across the border the Dow is slipping 28 points to 25,956 after Donald Trump failed to reach a deal with Kim Jong Un in their latest summit on denuclearization.

The price of US crude is pulling out of a morning slump, pushing to 57.05 a barrel.

The Loonie is falling to 75.81 cents US.