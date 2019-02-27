Former Canadian justice minister says she was pressured over SNC-Lavalin

Jody Wilson-Raybould lowered the boom Wednesday on Justin Trudeau and others close to the Prime Minister with her scathing comments at the Commons justice committee probing the SNC-Lavalin fiasco.

Wilson-Raybould said she came under inappropriate pressure, including veiled threats, from a number of players close to the matter. She says there was relentless pressure in an effort to point her in the direction of a remediation agreement with the Montreal-based engineering giant and deflecting criminal prosecution. There has been no response yet from the PM or any of his staff.

Former lawyer for President Donald Trump makes explosive claims

American President Donald Trump’s former lawyer says it seems unbelievable that he was so mesmerized by Trump that he was willing to do things for him that he knew were absolutely wrong.

Michael Cohen made the remark as he testified before a House committee Wednesday morning but he says he doesn’t know if Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. In the run-up to voting day, he claims Trump was informed about the WikiLeaks release of Democratic National Committee emails and about a Trump Tower meeting that included campaign advisers, Trump’s oldest son and a Russian lawyer.

Alberta’s budget deficit looks to be much smaller than expected

Alberta’s budget deficit looks to be much smaller than originally expected.

The province is now on track for a $6.9 billion dollar deficit, down from the forecasted $8.8 billion. Finance Minister Joe Ceci says a lower dollar and higher than expected bitumen royalties have helped reduce the number.