The Lower Columbia Initiates Corporation (LCIC) has won an award from Small Business BC. There were 17 candidates in the Open for Business Award category and the Trail and area economic development initiative won for Medium Community. LCIC Executive Director Terry Van Horn explains that having a collaborative approach is at the heart of their success.

“Winning this award adds that confirmation that we’re on the right track and that what we’re doing is working. Without the foresight from our communities to work together collaboratively, this would of never happened.”

She says a board member nominated them and then they had to submit an application with a case study. Metal Tech Alley was used to demonstrate their unique approach which Van Horn says has brought in $5-million of new investment, created 19 new jobs and has seen nine companies partially or fully relocate to the area.

“That has demonstrated significant success in the last couple of years, taking this collaborative approach with the municipalities as well as the business community.”

It’s an initiative between the communities of Rossland, Warfield, Montrose, Fruitvale , regional district areas A and B and Trail.

For more on the awards, click here.