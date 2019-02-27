On February 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment responded to a report of a suspect allegedly stealing two portable electronic speakers from a store in the Waneta Mall, in Trail. The RCMP conducted an investigation which lead them to identifying the suspect.

On February 21, the RCMP located and arrested the suspect who was found to be in possession of a small quantity of a substance believed to be Fentanyl at the time of his arrest.

David Clysdale has been charged with Theft under $5000 contrary to Section 334(b) of the Criminal Code and for Possession a Controlled Substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Clysdale makes his next appearance in Rossland Province Court on March 7, 2019.