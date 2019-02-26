Parents, grand parents and care takers are invited to bring the little ones to a free event on Friday, March 1. It’s hosted by the Family Action Network at the Trail Memorial Centre. Executive Director, Christy Anderson, says it’s an occasion to celebrate children’s development.

“We like to offer opportunities, as much as we can, for families to participate in Ages and Stages days and other activities that really help us to celebrate our children’s development through that early years period.”

Zero to Five, Watch me Thrive runs from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with Ages and Stages stations, Slime Time run by the Rossland Museum, a mini dance class and kindergarten gym toys. There’s also pizza for lunch and prizes, including a free swim pass to attend a Twoonie Swim time at the Trail Aquatic Centre for the first 25 kids who attend.

The event is sponsored by the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Teck Metals Ltd., and the Columbia Basin Trust. Call 1-855-368-3707 for more info.