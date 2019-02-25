Another successful event for Nelson’s Coldest Night of the Year walk. The $35,000 fundraising goal was exceeded again, bringing in just over $40,000 by 238 walkers. There were also 104 volunteers helping out with the event. Coordinator Stephanie Myers explains the money goes towards the Nelson Cares Societies’ Ready for Home Program.

“It helps individuals who are coming out of homelessness and it helps them do things like navigate the healthcare system, navigate government services. Do things like cooking classes and takes them to the hospital, stuff like that.”

She adds if you haven’t donated yet, it’s not too late as fundraising continues until the end of March. You can send Myers an e-mail at cnoy@nelsoncares.ca if you’d like to make a donation.

The second annual event was held in Castlegar this weekend as well. 78 walkers raised over $12,000 for Castlegar and District Community Services.