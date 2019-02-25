The Trail Smoke Eaters held their annual award ceremony last night commemorating the successes of a long BCHL season.

Carter Jones and Chase Stevenson shared the team’s MVP.

The Community Award went to Spencer McLean while Braeden Tuck took home both the Ed Shelley and Most Dedicated Awards.

The Unsung Hero Award was shared between Hayden Rowan and Mack Byers.

Other winners were Kyle Chernenkoff for Most Inspirational and Fan Favourite, Kent Johnson for Top Rookie, Kieran O’Hearn for Most Improved, Trevor Zins for Top Defenseman, Carter Jones for Top Scorer and Bryce Anderson for Academic Achievement.

Though the regular season is over, the Smokies playoff run begins Friday on the road in Merritt versus the 2nd seeded Centennials.