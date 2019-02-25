The BC Senior Curling Championships wrapped up yesterday in Trail with hometown heroes Team van Yzerloo going the distance but ultimately falling 6-5 in the extra end of the semis to Nanaimo’s Team Craig.

Team van Yzerloo was made of up players from Castlegar and Trail including: skip Bill van Yzerloo, Myron Nichol, Alex Coutts and Richard Faunt.

Team Craig would go on to defeat Team Lepine of Langley 5-4 in the finals to claim the title.

On the women’s side, Castlegar’s Team Nichol acquitted themselves well but went 2 and 5 in round robin and failed to qualify for the playdowns.

The Castlegar club was made up of skip Heather Nichol, Marnie Matthews, Lee Bedard, and Joyce Maloff.

Team Richter from the Okanagan went undefeated the entire way, culminating in a 6-4 win over Team Cowan to easily claim the top spot.