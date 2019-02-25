More participation and consultation from all levels of government is needed to address climate change. That from rural director for Silverton Leah Main who wants to see the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) join other municipalities calling for a concerted effort to address the issue. Main says resolutions have been passed all over the country from Halifax to Vancouver Island.

“What we’re positing, is by declaring a state of climate emergency we are saying, not in so many words, this is an emergency and it requires us to work in a coordinator way, the same way that a state of local emergency takes.”

She explains the hope is to develop a coordinator set of actions to adapt and develop resilience which includes “policies, programs and funding for climate action and mitigation.”

The initiative looks to include every level of government from local and provincial to territorial, Indigenous, and federal. RDCK staff will now draft a resolution that will come back to the board for a vote.