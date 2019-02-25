This Wednesday, don’t forget to put on a pink shirt. Pink T-Shirt Day demonstrates that bullying will not be tolerated and its victims are not alone. Official Pink T-Shirts will be on sale at Wal-Mart in Nelson tomorrow afternoon with money raised going towards providing free shirts to schools.

The local campaign started in 2009 when Anne at Annie’s Boutique bought and donated 300 pink shirts. That’s now expanded with almost $20,000 worth of t-shirts going to schools in Districts 8 and 20 this year, through the help of wonderful sponsors. Shirts are also available from your local, non-profit Pink T-Shirt Day Society online.