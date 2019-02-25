A good review in general on the Provincial Budget from Executive Director of Nelson Community Services, Rona Park. She says she likes the direction the NDP is going overall, but there were a few areas where more funds were needed. For example, with income and disability assistance rates, which were increased by $50 a month.

“It could have been more. I mean, the last time there was an increase it was at least $100 and so this seems so minimal,” Park explains. “People living on income assistance now still only get $760 a month to cover everything. It’s still way below the poverty line.”

One thing that will make a real difference for families is the BC Child Opportunity Benefit which kicks in in the fall of 2020. Park iterates that “putting money in the hands of parents who need it to raise their kids” is what makes a difference when it comes to poverty. Families will receive the Benefit starting the day their child is born until they’ve reached 18 years of age. For a family’s first child, the benefit is as high as $1,600 a year, increasing to $2,600 for two children and $3,400 for three children.

Another highlight Park mentions is the investment towards children in foster care and their care givers.

“People who are taking care of children in our province, children who are traumatized and really in need of support need to be compensated well for that work.”

Increased support payments for foster parents, adoptive parents and extended family members caring for children was announced by the NDP, as was a 75 per cent increase to support payments for the Extended Family Program.