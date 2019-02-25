RCMP West Kootenay Traffic attended to a head-on collision on Highway 3A on Friday evening, near Grohman Narrows, which resulted in critical injuries to one person.

On Friday, February 22, at approximately 4:50 pm, members of the West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit attended to a two vehicle head-on collision on Highway 3A near Grohman Narrows. Investigators have completed a preliminary investigation and confirmed that a westbound Honda CRV occupied by only the driver crossed over the centre line and collided head-on into an eastbound Toyota Rav4 also occupied by only the driver.

The 40 year-old male driver of the Honda from Nelson was ejected from his vehicle and suffered serious critical injuries. The 36 year old female driver of the Toyota was not seriously injured. A third vehicle, a Toyota 4Runner from Washington was also hit and received minor damages with no injuries to the occupants.

Snowy conditions hampered the investigation and are considered a contributing factor to the collision.

Sergeant Chad Badry with the RCMP West Kootenay Traffic said, “Our road contractors work hard to make the roads safe, but I cannot underscore the importance of driving to the conditions and always wear a seatbelt. Although the days are getting longer, we will experience winter conditions on our roads for some time yet.”

The RCMP are continuing their investigation this week into the crash. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.