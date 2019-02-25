Scheer calls for Trudeau testimony on SNC-Lavalin

Andrew Scheer is forcing a House debate on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The Tory leader is now calling for Justin Trudeau to personally testify before a justice committee reviewing the court matter. The Conservative motion calls for the PM to answer to allegations he was involved in attempting to meddle in the case.

Canadian voters head back to the polls in three communities

Three byelections are looking to fill MP seats across Canada today.

The elections running in Burnaby BC, York-Simcoe Ontario and Montreal come just months before the general federal election.

Pence, Freeland meet in Colombia to discuss Venezuela

The US is preparing to announce its next steps in the struggle for control of Venezuela.

Vice President Mike Pence will join Ottawa’s Chrystia Freeland in Colombia for the Lima Group Summit. Pence is expected to outline the newest US strategy to force Nicolas Maduro to hand over presidency power to the widely supported Juan Guaido. The move comes as Venezuelan officials continue to block aid into the country.