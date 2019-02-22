Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Recuse responded to a structure fire in Rossland early this morning. Crews from Rossland, Warfield and Trail arrived at the scene on Victoria Avenue at approximately 2:36 AM. Smoke and flames were visible from the roof, but crews were able to knock the fire down in the attic and protect adjacent structures. A family of four did make it out after being alerted by a neighbour.

In total, 25 fire fighters attended and had things under control by 4:30 AM. The fire is under investigation by regional fire rescue, although it’s not considered suspicious.