Search and Rescue crews from Castlegar and Grand Forks stepped in to locate two missing snowmobilers yesterday. Castlegar RCMP say two men were overdue from a trip to the Rialto Forest Service Road area. Sergeant Darren Oelke says luckily their family members knew where they were headed and contacted police.

“Search and Rescue teams and their snowmobiles were able to locate the vehicle of the men and proceeded to follow some fresh tracks up the mountain from their vehicle. Fortunately, there wasn’t a lot of snow, there was some fresh tracks.”

It turns out both their snowmobiles had broken down. The men then tried to find shelter in a cabin which they discovered had been destroyed. They did manage to start a fire and just before 11:30 PM were located by SAR about 30 kilometers from their vehicle.

Sergeant Oelke reminds everyone to be prepared if they’re heading out into the back country.

“Fortunately, the two had notified a family member and told them where they were heading, otherwise it might have been a very different outcome.”

The men didn’t have proper clothing to spend the night outside or any emergency supplies. One was also taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital by ambulance with frostbite on his feet.