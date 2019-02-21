Update: Trail and Greater District RCMP say they have not yet located a white van or its occupants after an 11-year-old girl was offered a ride to school this week in Fruitvale; however, further details were obtained from the student:

– The van had black roof racks on top (like the kind to hold a ladder)

– There was no writing on the van

– The male was in his late 30s or early 40s, wore a blue baseball hat, glasses, and freckles

– The female had a blue baseball hat and glasses, around the same age as the male, with dirty blond hair

Parents are asked to speak to their children about general safety protocol when walking to school and what to do if approached by strangers. RCMP advise children walk in groups and look out for each other. Parents can escort kids to school as an added precaution. Reference material is available at the Trail RCMP detachment.

The most important thing is to report the any incidents such as the one that occurred yesterday to a responsible adult and have them contact the police immediately. RCMP will attend the area of the incident and conduct an investigation.

———————————-

Trail and Greater District RCMP are looking for the public’s help after a suspicious incident in Fruitvale on Tuesday, Feb. 19. An 11-year-old girl was walking to the Fruitvale Elementary School when she was approached by a white van with tinted windows and offered a ride, which she declined. Sergeant Mike Wincetowich explains they’re hoping to collect more information and determine if the couple knew the girl.

“Our primary concern right now is identifying the female driver and the male passenger and the vehicle. We’d just like to talk to these two people and discuss, you know, what their intentions were.”

The student walked to school and told her friends about the incident. She didn’t inform any adults until she got home from school later that day and told her uncle, who then reported it to police. Sergeant Wicentowich says she did the right think in continuing to walk to school, but protocol will be reviewed with students.

“The school is going to review its stranger protocol with students just to make sure they report these types of incidents in a timely manner, so the school can be more responsive as well as police.”

The Crime Reduction Unit conducted patrols in an unmarked police vehicle in an effort to locate this van and its occupants. You’re asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 with any information.