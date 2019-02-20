The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. has confirmed that an adult male has died after an officer-involved shooting near Bonnington. The incident occurred at around 2:00AM on February 13 when RCMP say they received a report of males yelling and shots being fired on Reo Road. A vehicle was also seen leaving a residence, which police were able to locate. RCMP say during the check of the vehicle there was an interaction with the male driver that resulted in the officer discharging his firearm. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, February 16, the IIO was notified that the man had died in hospital. IIO personnel have been in contact with his family and the investigation into the incident continues.