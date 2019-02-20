The Castlegar Rebels didn’t make the KIJHL playoffs this year finishing last in the Neil Murdoch Division with only 13 wins. Head Coach Carter Duffin says the team has a two year plan to rebuild.

“So at the end of this year, we’re only losing three 98’s and then moving into next season we’re only at five 99’s, so we’re not even in 20 trouble already. There’s a handful of teams, even in our division, that have to lose four, five, to six guys, so we’ve put ourselves in a really good spot.”

He says there might be some exciting news coming up in the next little while.

“There’s a handful of spots, you know, as forwards we’re going to be looking for some tough guys there, and some guys who are going to be able to score some goals for us and some D-men.”

They’ll also be looking for a second goalie to compliment 20-year-old Curt Doyle who will be returning next year.

The Rebels’ last game takes place at the Rec Complex against Beaver Valley this Friday.