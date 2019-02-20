Gold is making the TSX sparkle as the Canadian market pushes higher. The Bay Street index is up 63 points to 16,001 as the price of gold gains to 1,348 an ounce. The US China trade optimism is helping boost both the TSX and Dow as well. The Wall Street Index is up 17 points to 25,908.

The price for crude is pulling ahead again after a morning slump. US crude is up to 57.33 a barrel.

The Loonie is gaining to 75.99 cents US.