Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony on SNC-Lavalin not expected until next week

The probe is underway, but Ottawa’s former Justice Minister isn’t showing up yet.

A federal committee is currently reviewing testimonies in the SNC-Lavalin case, but reports suggest Jody Wilson-Raybould likely won’t make an appearance before the committee until Monday. Opposition MPs are frustrated the Liberals are blocking testimony from Justin Trudeau’s former PMO adviser Gerald Butts.

Payless puts an expiry date on returns and gift cards

If you’ve got a Payless gift card you’ll need to use it soon.

As the chain closes its doors across Canada as part of a global liquidation process, it will only be accepting gift cards until March 11th. Similarly, you can only make returns and use store credit for new shoes until that date.

1.5 million Canadians are in long-distance relationships: StatsCan

Millions of Canadians are living the long distance relationship lifestyle.

A new Stats Can report found 1.5 million Canadians of all ages are reportedly in a relationship, but living in different parts of the country. The study found young Canadians are more likely to hold onto long-distance relationships.