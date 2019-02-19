Nakusp has added new lighting and sidewalks as part of its downtown enhancement project. Communities are now invited to apply for funding to improve their outdoor spaces through Columbia Basin Trust’s new Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants (Submitted: Columbia Basin Trust)

The Columbia Basin Trust is kicking off a new program that will help enhance public outdoor spaces around the basin. $6-million in funding will be handed out over three years for the new Community Outdoor Revitalization Grants. Projects could be in the downtown or waterfront areas and focus on improving livability and attractiveness.

One example that’s currently underway is in Nakusp when the main street is being revamped and elements like benches, ornamental lighting, curb extensions, signage, landscaping and opportunities for public art are being added thanks to the CBT.

The first intake will provide $2-million to local governments and First Nations with the application deadline on June 14. To learn more, click here.