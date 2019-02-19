The West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Board has been asked to contribute $15.5-million towards expansions at the hospital in Trail. Leah Main was the acting director for the board at Friday’s announcement at Kooteny Boundary Regional Hospital. She also represents Silverton as director for the Regional District of Central Kootenay and she feels upgrades to ambulatory care and the pharmacy are great news, even for the residents in her area.

“Just as an example, the pharmacy here dispenses the chemotherapy drugs that are used in local hospitals.”

Main adds they’ve been working hard for years on the project and anticipates a positive outcome from the board.

“We’ve really hard for at least the last four years, going on five years, toward exactly this, so I’m expecting there will be a positive outcome, but it’s not over until it’s over.”

She says is approved, staff will bring forward a series of Bylaws drafted for approval that direct the funds to be release and how they will be accessed. They may come from reserves, borrowing, or a combination of the two.

On Friday the Province announced it’s contribution to upgrades to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital of $23.3-million. Expansions to the emergency department at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital have already began and construction is expected to begin next year for the ambulatory care and pharmacy department upgrades.