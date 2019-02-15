The executive director of Kootenay Career Development Society is promising a smooth transition as the organization prepares to begin a contract providing WorkBC services to all of West Kootenay/Boundary.

Since 2012, KCDS has served Nelson, Castlegar, Salmo, Kaslo, and Slocan, but as of April 1 it will also take on responsibility for Trail, Creston, Nakusp, and the Boundary.

“Now we’ll be a primary contractor working with nine other organizations to deliver services from Big White in the west to Yahk in the east to Nakusp in the north to the US border in the south,” Jocelyn Carver says.

Previously services in those areas were delivered by other organizations, but KCDS has been awarded the contract for the additional area by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

Carver says in many cases, it will be the same people providing the same services, but under a different banner.

“It’s a very high priority to make sure that the transition to the new program is as seamless as possible, and that we’re communicating with the community and our current clients about what changes are part of the program,” Carver says.

In Trail’s case they will open a new office on Bay Avenue, across from the Riverfront Centre, operated in partnership with Career Development Services and Community Futures

The contract is at least five years with the potential for renewal.

WorkBC offers a wide variety of services including job search resources, employment planning, skills assessment, training, and work experience placement.