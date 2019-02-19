NewsRegional News 2 more cannabis dispensaries seek approval in Castlegar SHARE ON: Greg Nesteroff, staff Tuesday, Feb. 19th, 2019 Castlegar city council could give its blessing to two more cannabis dispensaries tonight. Cannabis Corner at 630 17th Street has applied, and so has Jimmy’s at 1983 Columbia Avenue. Both would be in existing commercial plazas. City staff are recommending approval, although the provincial government still has the final say. Castlegar’s first dispensary, called The Higher Path, opened on Friday near Canadian Tire.