Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy announces the provincial government has approved its share of funding for the second and third phases of upgrades to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The provincial government has approved its share of funding a new ambulatory care area and expanded pharmacy at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

“Regional hospitals are critical for people in rural areas like the West Kootenay Boundary because they make sure people can get care close to home,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a news release.

“We realize the urgency of the needed improvements for ambulatory care and a new, bigger pharmacy at KBRH, which is why we approved the business plan within four months of receiving it. This is another example of the capital improvements we are making in communities through the Interior and around British Columbia.”

The total cost of project is $38.8 million, with the provincial government committing $23.3 million. With provincial funding secured, Interior Health has asked the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District for $15.5-million. The board is expected to approve the request at its next meeting on March 6.

“Having been a frequent user of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital over the years, I know how much the ambulatory care and pharmacy area upgrades are needed,” said Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy. “This new investment in our regional hospital, along with the current emergency department redevelopment that is now underway, is vital for better patient care in this region.”

The new ambulatory care wing will be built above the expanded emergency department. Ambulatory care includes procedures for outpatients, such as endoscopies and cystoscopies, and other minor surgical procedures. No inpatient stays are required.

Improvements will be made to the existing ambulatory care space to accommodate outpatient examination rooms, booking offices and telehealth service. The cast clinic will be upgraded. The medical records office will be relocated to the basement to allow for an expanded oncology unit and relocated physiotherapy department.

The pharmacy will triple in size. Pharmacy services will be enhanced with the inclusion of a patient education room for private consultations. The pharmacy area will be renovated to provide staff with an upgraded work environment, including better-ventilated spaces to prepare sterile hazardous and non-hazardous chemical products.

Construction is expected to start in 2020 and be complete in 2023.